Alcantara didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 3-2 win over the Diamondbacks, giving up two runs on five hits and three walks over six innings while striking out four.

The quality start was his first in over a month and his sixth of the season, but Alcantara was still on the hook for a loss until the Marlins put together a rally in the ninth inning capped by Harold Ramirez's walkoff sacrifice fly. The right-hander will take a 4.18 ERA and 84:55 K:BB through 118.1 innings into his next outing Wednesday, at home against the Twins.