Alcantara did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing five runs on eight hits over six innings against the Phillies. He struck out seven.

Alcantara allowed a solo home run from outfielder Nick Maton in addition to two doubles and a triple. The righty has been wildly inconsistent in his last eight games giving up four runs or more four times and one run or less three times; the big numbers have come against quality opponents such as the Mets, Phillies, Dodgers and Braves. The 27-year-old has allowed six home runs in his last four starts.