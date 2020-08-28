Alcantara is ready to return to the rotation and could start Sunday against the Rays, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

It takes a little longer for a starting pitcher to get ready to return from COVID-19 than a position player or reliever, but the word is that Alcantara is ready. Pablo Lopez is starting Saturday, but Sunday's spot is open and it seems probable Alcantara will fill that void. He was a strong breakout candidate coming into the year and struck out seven in 6.2 innings while allowing one earned run in his lone start of the season.