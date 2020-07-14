Manager Don Mattingly announced Tuesday that Alcantara will start Opening Day against the Phillies on July 24.
The 24-year-old posted a 3.88 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 151:81 K:BB over 197.1 innings last season and always appeared ticketed to start Opening Day in 2020, which the team has now confirmed. Alcantara completed a 65-pitch simulated game shortly after reporting for summer training earlier this month and should face minimal limitations to begin the season despite the elongated shutdown.
