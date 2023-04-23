Alcantara (biceps) is scheduled to play catch Sunday before a bullpen session scheduled for Monday, and will start against Atlanta on Wednesday if all goes well, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Alcantara was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader against the Guardians due to biceps tendinitis. The right-handed hurler will need to get through the next few days with a clean bill of health, but it is good news that the Marlins believe their ace can return to the mound just a few days later.