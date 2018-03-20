The Marlins optioned Alcantara to Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday, Craig Davis of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Alcantara had been in the mix for one of the three openings in the Miami rotation, but his dismissal leaves Odrisamer Despaigne, Justin Nicolino, Caleb Smith, Jacob Turner and Elieser Hernandez (mouth) to vie for those roles. The right-hander seemed to do enough to earn a rotation spot after compiling a 3.38 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over five spring outings, but the Marlins evidently felt he could use more development time at Triple-A. Since none of the remaining candidates seem destined to have much longevity in the rotation, Alcantara should have a starting spot waiting for him once the Marlins determine he's ready for the big leagues.