Alcantara didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Blue Jays, giving up one run on five hits and a walk over eight innings. He struck out three.

He also hit a batter, which proved costly when Bo Bichette came around to score Toronto's first run in the sixth inning. Alcantara was otherwise sharp as he delivered his fourth straight quality start and 11th in 16 outings, a stretch of success reflected in his 2.93 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 90:26 K:BB through 101.1 innings.