Alcantara didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Diamondbacks, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and a walk over six innings while striking out six.

The right-hander pitched well enough to win, throwing 69 of 95 pitches for strikes in his fifth quality start of the season, but despite exiting with a 3-2 lead Alcantara came away empty-handed as the bullpen let the tying run cross the plate before the Marlins' offense erupted in the late innings. He'll take a 2.95 ERA and 42:13 K:BB through 42.2 innings into his next outing.