Alcantara (12-8) took the loss Tuesday against Philadelphia, allowing two runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out four in seven innings.
Alcantara held the Phillies scoreless through the first six innings, scattering six singles and a walk. With one out in the seventh, he gave up a single and Nick Maton took him deep for a two-run homer. He's been a victim of the long ball of late and has given up seven home runs in his last five appearances, posting a 5.87 ERA and 1.43 WHIP in that span. Tuesday's outing brought him over 200 innings pitched for the second straight season.
