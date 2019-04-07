Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Shaky control in no-decision
Alcantara didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Braves, giving up two runs on four hits and five walks over four innings. He didn't record a strikeout.
The outing was a major letdown after Alcantara's brilliant 2019 debut against the Rockies, but it's not the surprising the 23-year-old would be inconsistent from start to start given his track record. The right-hander threw 55 of 93 pitches for strikes and only fired eight first-pitch strikes through 21 batters, and he'll face a tough test in his next trip to the mound Friday, at home against the Phillies.
