Alcantara allowed two runs on one hit and two walks over 3.1 innings while striking out three in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.

It was a step up from his prior efforts, and Alcantara looked strong through three scoreless innings before running out of gas in the fourth, finishing the day having thrown 59 pitches (37 strikes). The right-hander still has a scary 10.29 ERA and 4:9 K:BB through seven innings this spring, but he appears to be healthy -- Alcantara was touching 99 mph with his fastball Friday, per Glenn Sattell of MLB.com -- and a couple more solid performances should allay any concerns heading into Opening Day.