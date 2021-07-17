Alcantara (5-9) gave up five runs (three earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out three over three innings in Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against the Phillies. He took the loss.

All three runs came in the first inning. Bryce Harper doubled with two outs, the next two batters walked and Travis Jankowski hit a broken-bat, bases-clearing double just inside the first-base bag. Alcantara needed 80 pitches to get through the three frames. This was his second-shortest start of the year, and it only raised his ERA to 3.23. Alcantara tentatively lines up to start Wednesday in Washington.