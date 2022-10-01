Alcantara won't start Wednesday's regular-season finale against Atlanta, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Alcantara capped off his dominant season Friday in Milwaukee, allowing a run on five hits and no walks while striking out eight in eight innings to take an unlucky loss. While he would have lined up to start Wednesday on normal rest, manager Don Mattingly said Saturday that the right-hander won't pitch again in 2022 in order to give him extra rest ahead of the offseason. Alcantara had a career-best season during the 2022 campaign, posting a 2.28 ERA, 207:50 K:BB and 0.98 WHIP in 228.2 innings over 32 starts.
