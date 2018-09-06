Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Shuts down Phillies in win
Alcantara (2-0) picked up the win in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over the Phillies, scattering three hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings while striking out six.
The right-hander only allowed one Phillie to even get into scoring position, but Carlos Santana's third-inning double was left stranded. Alcantara's control wasn't quite as sharp as it seemed, as he hit two batters, but it was still the rookie's best performance in the majors by far. He'll take the mound again next Wednesday on the road against the Mets.
