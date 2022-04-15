Alcantara (1-0) allowed two earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out five across 6.1 innings to earn the win Thursday against the Phillies.

Alcantara allowed consecutive hits to begin the game -- which resulted in a run crossing the plate -- but he settled in from there to earn his first win of the season. Alcantara had the Philadelphia lineup guessing throughout his start, as he earned 19 swinging strikes across 95 total pitches. After walking five batters in his first start of the season, Alcantara also showed significantly improved control in his outing Thursday. He currently lines up to make his third start of the campaign Wednesday against St. Louis.