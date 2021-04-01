Alcantara did not factor into the decision during Thursday's Opening Day loss despite holding the Rays scoreless across six innings. He struck out seven while allowing two hits and a pair of walks.

The right-hander worked into and out of trouble during the first inning and coasted the rest of the way for a dazzling debut to the season. Unfortunately, his teammates couldn't get the offense going, as Tyler Glasnow and three Rays relievers shut them out. During spring action, Alcantara allowed two unearned runs on seven hits and eight walks while striking out 19 over 12.2 innings across four starts. The 25-year-old will look for his first win Tuesday against the Cardinals.