Alcantara (2-0) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing one run on six hits and three walks over six innings in a 5-2 victory over the Nationals. He struck out five.

The right-hander delivered his third straight quality start, tossing 58 of 96 pitches for strikes while cruising to a win. Alcantara hasn't kept up the strikeout gains he made last season, posting a 20.2 percent strikeout rate through his first 25.1 innings, but it hasn't hurt his ratios as he sports a 1.78 ERA and 1.18 WHIP.