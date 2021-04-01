Alcantara did not factor into the decision during Thursday's Opening Day loss despite holding the Rays scoreless across six innings. He struck out seven while allowing two hits and a pair of walks.

The right-hander worked into and out of trouble during the first inning and coasted the rest of the way for a dazzling debut to the season. Unfortunately his teammates couldn't get the offensive side of things going in what turned into a pitcher's duel. During spring action, Alcantara allowed two unearned runs on seven hits and eight walks while striking out 19 over 12.2 innings across four starts. The 25-year-old will look for his first win Tuesday against the Cardinals.