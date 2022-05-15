Alcantara is starting Monday against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander initially lined up to start Tuesday's matchup, but he'll be pushed up a day after Jesus Luzardo (forearm) was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday. However, Alcantara will be on normal rest since the Marlins had a day off Thursday. Over his last five starts, the 26-year-old has posted a 2.59 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 31.1 innings.
