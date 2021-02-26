Alcantara will start Monday's spring game against the Mets, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
The 25-year-old will start the second game of spring training for the Marlins and is a candidate to start Opening Day. Alcantara pitched well in 2020 with a 3.00 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 39:15 K:BB across 42 innings (seven starts).
