Alcantara will start Saturday against Atlanta instead of Sunday as previously scheduled, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

The right-hander pitched last Sunday versus the Nationals and surrendered five runs (four earned over 5.1 innings, and he'll switch spots in the rotation with Zach Thompson this weekend. The move shouldn't have any broader implications for Alcantara, since he still lines up for one additional start before the All-Star break, which begins July 12.