Alcantara will make his debut with the Marlins against the Mets on Friday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Though Alcantara has yet to be officially recalled by the team, he is listed as Friday's starting pitcher following another impressive showing with Triple-A New Orleans this past weekend. During eight appearances with the Cardinals last year, he logged a 4.32 ERA and 1.80 WHIP, but this will mark his first start at the major-league level.