Alcantara (5-7) picked up the win Saturday, allowing one unearned run on five hits and four walks over six innings in a 3-2 victory over Atlanta. He struck out four.

The right-hander battled his control and threw 62 of 99 pitches for strikes, but Alcantara compensated by giving up little hard contact as all five Atlanta hits were singles. The quality start was his 13th in 18 trips to the mound, and he'll take a 2.96 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 97:33 K:BB through 112.2 innings into his next outing.