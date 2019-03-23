Alcantara threw 88 pitches in a minor-league game Friday, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports.

The Marlins' rotation remains a mystery. Alcantara is one of six candidates for four open spots, with only Jose Urena officially locked into a spot as the Opening Day starter. The organization remains on high on Alcantara, but while it continues to stretch him out as a starter, it's not yet clear whether he'll be taking the mound for Miami or Triple-A New Orleans to begin the season. A long relief/swing starter role in the big-league bullpen is also on the table.

