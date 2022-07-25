Alcantara did not factor into the decision against Pittsburgh on Sunday, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out 10 and walking three over six innings.

Alcantara left the game with the Marlins up 3-2, but he did not factor into the decision as the Pirates ended up tying the game, taking it into the 10th inning. Alcantara threw 70 of 105 pitches for strikes and had double-digit strikeouts in a game for the third time this month. The righty has allowed just four earned runs in 29 innings this month, good for a 1.24 July ERA. He will take a 1.81 season ERA into his next appearance.