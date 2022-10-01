Alcantara (14-9) took the loss against Milwaukee on Friday, allowing one run on five hits while striking out eight and walking none over eight innings.

Alcantara pitched well enough to get the win, but received no support from his offense and left the game with the loss after tossing eight innings of one-run ball. He threw 75 of 100 pitches for strikes in what was his fourth quality start in a row. It was Alcantara's third game in a row where he lasted eight innings or more. The outing lowered the righty's ERA to 2.28, solidifying him as one of the best young pitchers in the game.