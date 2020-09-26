Alcantara allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out nine batters in Friday's win over the Yankees. He did not factor into the decision.

Alcantara saved his best performance of the season for the most opportune time as his season-high nine strikeouts and 7.1 innings pitched played a key part in the Marlins' playoff-clinching win Friday night. The only struggles the 25-year-old encountered was in the third when he walked DJ LeMahieu and then proceeded to give up back-to-back doubles, resulting in two runs for the Yankees. Following the second double, Alcantara found a groove as he retired 12 of the next 13 batters and came back out for the eighth still clinging to a 3-2 lead. The right-hander faced two batters, allowing a leadoff single and striking out Clint Frazier before he was removed from the game with 98 pitches. The Yankees would end up tying the game in the inning, resulting in a third run charged to Alcantara, but he looked flawless in his final regular-season appearance. Alcantara heads into the postseason with a 3.00 ERA and 1.19 WHIP across 42 innings and should be the favorite to start Game 1 of the playoffs.