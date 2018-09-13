Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Strong in no-decision
Alcantara pitched seven innings Thursday, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks in the 4-3 loss to the Mets. He struck out six and gave up a homer in the no-decision.
Aside from a two-run shot off the bat of Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz, Alcantara kept the Mets in check all afternoon. He left the game in line for his third win in as many starts this season, but Kyle Barraclough coughed up a pair of homers in the ninth inning. The 23-year-old rookie has allowed just three runs in 19 innings at the MLB level in 2018. He'll take the mound against Washington at home early next week.
