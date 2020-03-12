Alcantara allowed one run on three hits and two walks over five innings in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees. He struck out four.

The right-hander appears to be on the right track heading towards Opening Day. After issuing seven free passes with only one strikeout in his first 3.2 spring innings, Alcantara has posted a more reasonable 7:4 K:BB through his last 8.1 frames.