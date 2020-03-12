Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Strong outing against Yankees
Alcantara allowed one run on three hits and two walks over five innings in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees. He struck out four.
The right-hander appears to be on the right track heading towards Opening Day. After issuing seven free passes with only one strikeout in his first 3.2 spring innings, Alcantara has posted a more reasonable 7:4 K:BB through his last 8.1 frames.
