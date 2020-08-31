Alcantara (1-1) allowed eight runs (five earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out two over four innings as he was charged with the loss Sunday against the Rays.

Alcantara was sidelined for the past month after testing positive for COVID-19 but returned to the mound against Tampa Bay. He was roughed up as the Rays tallied three runs in the first inning, and his start was relatively brief as Tampa Bay continued to drive up the score. As a result, Alcantara was charged with the loss. His next turn through the rotation should come at home Sunday against the Rays.