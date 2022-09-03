Alcantara (12-7) took the loss Friday, surrendering six runs on seven hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over five innings as the Marlins fell 8-1 to Atlanta. He struck out three.

The right-hander served up multiple homers for the first time since June 24 and for only the third time all season. Alcantara's numbers on the year remain excellent, but since late July he's been alternating brilliant starts with poor ones, resulting in a 4.08 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 37:11 K:BB through 46.1 innings over his last seven outings. If the pattern holds, he should dominate his next opponent, which currently lines up to be the Phillies next Thursday -- one day after his 27th birthday.