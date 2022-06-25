Alcantara (7-3) took the loss Friday as the Marlins were downed 5-3 by the Mets, giving up five runs (four earned) on six hits over seven innings. He struck out four without walking a batter.

While the right-hander gave Miami his usual length, tossing at least seven innings for the ninth straight start, Alcantara uncharacteristically gave up some untimely hard contact. The Mets tagged him for two solo shots, ending a streak of 62 consecutive innings without serving up a homer, but the biggest blow against Alcantara was a bases-loaded double by Francisco Lindor. Despite the stumble, the Marlins' ace still boasts a 1.40 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 63:12 K:BB through 70.2 innings over that nine-start stretch.