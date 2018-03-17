Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Stumbles in Friday's start
Alcantara gave up three runs on six hits and three walks over four innings while striking out four in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.
Four of the hits went for extra bases, including a first-inning homer by Yadier Molina, as the regulars in the Cards' lineup took the former Cards prospect to the woodshed. Alcantara now has an 11:6 K:BB and has given up three home runs through 16 spring innings, and while he still seems to be in the mix for a rotation spot, the Marlins may be better served by giving the 22-year-old fireballer his first taste of Triple-A before bringing him up to the majors for good.
