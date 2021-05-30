Alcantara won't pitch as scheduled Sunday at Boston since the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
It's unclear when the interleague contest will be rescheduled. The Marlins have yet to announce their updated rotation plans, but Alcantara figures to take the mound Tuesday versus the Blue Jays after Monday's scheduled off day.
More News
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Covers eight frames in tough loss•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Tosses six shutout innings•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Pummelled in loss•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Quality start against Brewers•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Settles for no-decision•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Picks up first win•