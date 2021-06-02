Alcantara (2-5) allowed four earned runs on nine hits and no walks while striking out four across six innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Blue Jays.

Alcantara didn't have a particularly dominant performance, as he generated only 10 swinging strikes on 89 total pitches. The nine hits he surrendered were also the most he's allowed in any start this season. Even so, the majority of the damage against him came on a three-run home run by Vladimir Guerrero, and he otherwise managed to work out of jams. Despite the slight setback in this outing, Alcantara has maintained a 3.68 ERA with 68 strikeouts across 71 innings for the campaign.