Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Surrenders five earned
Alcantara (1-2) allowed five earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out seven across six innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Cubs.
Alcantara stumbled in the second and third innings, during which he allowed all of his baserunners from the effort. While the overall line was poor, he was solid in his four other innings of work and racked up an impressive 20 swinging strikes. Still, he's in a rough patch, as across his last three starts he's allowed 13 earned runs while walking eight and striking out 13 across 15 innings.
