Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Surrenders three home runs in loss
Alcantara (4-7) allowed six runs on seven hits and one walk across six innings while taking the loss Thursday against the Nationals. He struck out one.
Alcantara fell victim to the long ball in this one, as all the Nats' runs came via a pair of solo home runs and a pair of two-run shots. He threw just 90 pitches and could've perhaps gone deeper into the game, but he got the hook after finishing a five-run sixth inning. Alcantara had delivered quality starts in back-to-back outings heading into this one and will look to get back on track in his next turn on the road in the Nation's capital.
