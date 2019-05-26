Alcantara (2-5) took the loss Saturday as the Marlins were downed 5-0 by the Nationals, giving up five runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks over five innings while striking out two.

One start after tossing a shutout against the Mets, Alcantara was on the receiving end of one thanks to Patrick Corbin. The Marlins right-hander has still only completed six innings once in his last six trips to the mound, and he'll carry a 4.50 ERA and 38:26 K:BB through 58 frames into his next outing Thursday, at home against the Giants.