Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Takes hard-luck loss
Alcantara (5-13) took the loss despite allowing just a single run on nine hits over seven innings against the Giants on Friday. He struck out six.
It's the 10th time this season in 29 starts the Marlins have provided Alcantara with one or fewer runs of support. The 24-year-old has pitched to a 3.93 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 137:78 K:BB in 178.2 innings this season. Alcantara lines up to face the Diamondbacks on Wednesday to close out the road trip.
