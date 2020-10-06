Alcantara (0-1) took the loss during Game 1 of the NLDS against the Braves on Tuesday after surrendering five runs on eight hits with eight strikeouts and one walk over six innings.

The right-hander was sitting on a quality start with three runs allowed through six frames, but he returned for the seventh inning, gave up two infield singles and was removed. Both baserunners then came across to score as Atlanta put up six runs during the inning. Alcantara would need to pitch on short rest if he's to make another start during the five-game series, otherwise he lines up to pitch Game 1 of the NLCS if the Marlins can recover to beat the Braves.