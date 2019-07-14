Alcantara (4-9) yielded four runs on nine hits and two walks over six frames Sunday, striking out six and taking the loss against the Mets.

Things went bad for Alcantara early as Jeff McNeil took him deep on the very first pitch of the game. He later allowed a pair of runs in the fourth inning and another in the sixth. After lowering his ERA to 3.51 after his June 21 win, it's already back up to 3.94. Alcantara will get a tough test on the road against the Dodgers on Saturday.