Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Taking hill for exhibition opener
Alcantara will start the Marlins' Grapefruit League opener Saturday versus the Cardinals, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
Given that pitchers and catchers reported to camp just 10 days before the exhibition opener, Alcantara probably won't be asked to cover more than an inning or two. The right-hander will probably need at least a few impressive showings during the Grapefruit League slate to beat out one of Caleb Smith, Wei-Yin Chen, Dan Straily and Trevor Richards for a rotation spot. Jose Urena is the only Marlins pitcher to have officially clinched one of the five spots after manager Don Mattingly recently named the right-hander the team's Opening Day starter.
