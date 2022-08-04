Alcantara (10-4) gave up six hits and one walk while striking out three over nine scoreless innings to earn the win in a 3-0 victory over the Reds on Wednesday.

Alcantara found himself in a bases-loaded jam in the first inning, due in part to his sloppy fielding on a softly hit grounder up the first base side of the diamond by Joey Votto. Despite throwing 22 pitches in the opening frame, the 26-year-old right-hander settled into a groove and only needed 83 to get through the next eight innings. Alcantara's performance moved him ahead of Framber Valdez to first in MLB with three complete games this season and lowers his ERA to 1.88 - good for best in the National League. The Marlins' ace is expected to take his next turn in the rotation at Philadelphia.