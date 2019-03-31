Alcantara (1-0) threw eight shutout innings, allowing four hits with six strikeouts and no walks to beat the Rockies 3-0 on Sunday.

The 23-year-old threw seven shutout innings against the Phillies last September, which was previously the longest outing of his career. Alcantara is a candidate to strikeout out one per inning this season, but in his first 14 MLB appearances, he's also posted a 6.2 BB/9 rate. Seeing Alcantara display excellent control in his first 2019 start is a very good sign.