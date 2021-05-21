Alcantara (2-3) allowed two hits and three walks while striking out nine over six shutout innings to earn the win Thursday versus Philadelphia.

Alcantara bounced back in a big way after allowing eight runs in 1.1 innings in his last start. The right-hander kept runs off the board for the first time since his Opening Day start versus Tampa Bay. The 25-year-old has posted a 3.63 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 60:19 K:BB across 57 innings this season. He's projected to get another look versus Philadelphia next week.