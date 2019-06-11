Alcantara (3-6) yielded four runs (one earned) on four hits and four walks in five innings Monday, striking out six and taking the loss to St. Louis.

While Alcantara dropped his season ERA from 3.80 to 3.67, this start was nothing to get excited over. The Cardinals were up 1-0 entering the sixth inning before he issued allowed a single and issued a walk to start things off. A Jorge Alfaro throwing error let two those two runners score, ending Alcantara's evening. The 23-year-old now owns an uninspiring 52:36 K:BB in 76 innings this season. He'll face the visiting Pirates on Sunday.