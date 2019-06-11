Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Walks four in loss
Alcantara (3-6) yielded four runs (one earned) on four hits and four walks in five innings Monday, striking out six and taking the loss to St. Louis.
While Alcantara dropped his season ERA from 3.80 to 3.67, this start was nothing to get excited over. The Cardinals were up 1-0 entering the sixth inning before he issued allowed a single and issued a walk to start things off. A Jorge Alfaro throwing error let two those two runners score, ending Alcantara's evening. The 23-year-old now owns an uninspiring 52:36 K:BB in 76 innings this season. He'll face the visiting Pirates on Sunday.
More News
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Goes seven strong•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Battles through five walks•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Takes fifth loss•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Fires two-hit shutout•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Falters in sixth inning•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Walks six in shaky start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Monday waivers, winners & losers
Yordan Alvarez has all the waiver-wire buzz, but most Fantasy players missed out on that rush....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Alvarez the one we've been waiting for
He's here, and he's perfect. Scott White shares in the joy of the most anticipated prospect...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start