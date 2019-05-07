Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Walks six in shaky start
Alcantara threw five innings Monday, allowing three runs on four hits and six walks in a win over the Cubs. He struck out five and took the no-decision.
On a positive note, Alcantara kept the Cubs off the board after yielding all three runs in the first frame, started by a two-run shot from Anthony Rizzo. The 23-year-old righty has allowed three or more runs in four of his last five outings, raising his ERA to 4.93. After striking out six batters and walking none in his 2019 debut, Alcantara owns a 21:21 K:BB over the last 30.1 innings. Still in search of his second win, he'll take on the Mets in New York on Saturday.
