Alcantara tossed five scoreless frames Wednesday in the Marlins' 3-2 loss to the Mets, scattering three hits while striking out nine and walking none.

Alcantara's control and command were both on point Wednesday, as he fired in 70 percent of his pitches for strikes and allowed one flyout against three groundouts. The Marlins have yet to announce an Opening Day starter, but Alcantara has established himself as the clear favorite to get the nod with how he's pitched so far this spring. Through four outings spanning 12.2 innings, Alcantara has allowed only four unearned runs to go with a 19:8 K:BB and a .163 batting average allowed.