Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Whiffs seven
Alcantara allowed one run (none earned) on three hits and two walks while striking out seven across seven innings Thursday against the Braves. He did not factor into the decision.
Alcantara limited the Braves' lineup, holding them without an extra-base hit. The effort extended his streak of working at least seven innings to three starts, during which he's allowed only five earned runs across 21.2 frames. While he hasn't earned a win since June 21, Alcantara has rebounded from a rocky five-start stretch spanning parts of June and July to lower his ERA to 4.15 and WHIP to 1.38 across 149.2 innings for the season. He'll look to keep his strong run going in his next start, currently scheduled for Tuesday against Cincinnati.
More News
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Posts quality start in loss•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Another no-decision•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Gives up two runs in no-decision•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Gives up seven runs•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Quality start in no-decision•
-
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Allows six runs to Dodgers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....