Alcantara allowed one run (none earned) on three hits and two walks while striking out seven across seven innings Thursday against the Braves. He did not factor into the decision.

Alcantara limited the Braves' lineup, holding them without an extra-base hit. The effort extended his streak of working at least seven innings to three starts, during which he's allowed only five earned runs across 21.2 frames. While he hasn't earned a win since June 21, Alcantara has rebounded from a rocky five-start stretch spanning parts of June and July to lower his ERA to 4.15 and WHIP to 1.38 across 149.2 innings for the season. He'll look to keep his strong run going in his next start, currently scheduled for Tuesday against Cincinnati.