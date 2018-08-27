Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Will join big club in September
Marlins manager Don Mattingly confirmed that Alcantara would be called up from Triple-A New Orleans when rosters expand Saturday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Alcantara made one start for the Marlins on June 29 and picked up his first MLB win, but was placed on the 10-day disabled list following the outing with an infection in his right armpit. The rookie was sidelined for about a month before the Marlins optioned him back to Triple-A, where he's posted a 3.96 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in seven starts since rejoining the affiliate. He's scheduled to make one more turn for New Orleans before reporting back to the Marlins, but it's unclear if he'll claim a spot in the rotation or work out of the bullpen in September.
